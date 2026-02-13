Remembering Joe Simon: A Pillar of Kannada Cinema

Renowned Kannada film director and actor Joe Simon has died at the age of 80 due to a heart attack, according to industry sources. Simon, who was a prominent figure in the industry, experienced a cardiac arrest at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce in Bengaluru and was declared dead at a hospital.

Simon, whose career spanned several decades, was celebrated for his direction in numerous successful Kannada films such as 'Sahasa Simha', 'Snehada Kadalalli', 'Simha Jodi', and 'Mr Vasu'. The Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, called his passing an "irreparable loss" to the industry, highlighting his contributions as an actor, director, and lyricist across over 100 films.

R Ashoka, the Leader of Opposition, also expressed his sorrow over Simon's death, underscoring his role in creating iconic films, including those featuring the celebrated actor Vishnuvardhan. Simon's impact extended beyond filmmaking, as he also served as Vice President of the Kannada Film Directors Association. Tributes from the film community continue to pour in.