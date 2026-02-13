Left Menu

Battling AI-Driven Misinformation: Protecting Sikh Faith from Digital Distortions

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee held a meeting to address the spread of misinformation about Sikhism through AI. A sub-committee of technical experts discussed strategies to curb misinformation on social media. A report will be submitted to the SGPC president for further action.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) convened a significant meeting on Friday with a sub-committee of technical experts to tackle misinformation about the Sikh faith spread via AI tools. The meeting was initiated by the SGPC president to discuss measures to protect the sanctity of Sikhism in the digital age.

Notable attendees included Sarpreet Singh from Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Gurpal Singh from Khalsa College, and Jagdeep Singh Mallhi and Satinderpal Singh from Guru Nanak Engineering College. The discussion focused on the harmful impact of AI-generated content that distorts Sikh teachings on social media platforms.

SGPC assistant secretary Harbhajan Singh Vakta revealed that a prior meeting addressed AI-related issues. The recent gathering yielded valuable expert insights, and a report is being prepared for SGPC presidential approval, which will chart the course for mitigating misinformation. The sub-committee has pledged continued cooperation with the SGPC in safeguarding the faith.

