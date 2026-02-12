MJK State President Thamimun Ansari urges Congress to discuss governance share privately rather than on social media

State President of the Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK), Thamimun Ansari, has requested that Congress party members not speak on social media but rather put their demands for shared governance at the Arivalayam or Sathyamoorthy Bhavan. A regional election officials' meeting is being held on behalf of the MJK Party in view of the upcoming assembly elections. As part of it, a consultation meeting of Kongu regional election officials was held in Erode on Wednesday.

Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Karur, Salem, and Namakkal district administrators participated in this meeting, which was chaired by the party's state president Thamimun Ansari. Resolutions, including ensuring the victory of the candidates of DMK and its alliance parties, were passed in the meeting. After the press conference, Thamimun Ansari confidently stated to the reporters that the DMK alliance will win over 200 seats in the upcoming assembly elections.

"Their DMK alliance will win more than 200 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. We are taking steps to increase the percentage of votes for victory as the chances of winning are bright. The agreement made by the Indian government with the US has affected India's industry, trade and exports. The Prime Minister has created a rumour that women MPs are deliberately attacking him in order to divert attention..." he said. Speaking on the announcement regarding the Vande Mataram song to be sung in all government events and schools, he said, "The Central Government announced this evening that the Vande Mataram song should be sung at government functions and schools. This is against the constitutional traditions. We allege that this is an attack on the Constitution by the Government of India. We request that this announcement be withdrawn."

Further, Ansari urged the centre to consider accepting the demand of the Kuki people and give them a separate state. "In the wake of the riots that have been going on in Manipur for the past 2 years, the Union Government should consider accepting the demand of the Kuki people and giving them a separate state," he stated.

He also noted that the Congress' demand for a share in governance should be discussed in Arivalayam or Sathyamoorthy Bhavan instead of social media debates. "The Congress Party's demand for a share in governance and power should be discussed only in the Arivalayam or Sathyamoorthy Bhavan. Debating on Facebook or giving interviews in public places is not healthy. When the DMK has maintained great restraint and control, it would not be fair for the Congress faction to continue to stir up debates on this issue. The tradition of Tamil Nadu is a single-party rule. That is what the people want. Therefore, the decision taken by the DMK is the right one. This election is a struggle between ideologies..." he said.

Even after the Congress party leader Selva Perunthagai echoed the sentiment, saying, "It is not healthy for the party members to talk about their share in the government and power in public. Is the Congress party still in the structure of Kamaraj's era...? In such a situation, they should think about the current situation." Speaking on Vijay's politics, Ansari questioned why Vijay is not meeting the press, highlighting the Karur incident, where on September 27 last year, during the public outreach programme of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay, a crowd stampede occurred, resulting in the deaths of 41 people. The case is being investigated by the CBI as per the Supreme Court's directions.

"Our policy is not to look for leaders in Tamil Nadu theatres. We look for them in the field. Vijay is developing his party. But after the Karur incident, many questions have arisen among the people. Why is Vijay not meeting journalists?" he asked. He further said that the DMK is not affected by Vijay's visit, but the AIADMK-BJP alliance is. He outlined that the DMK has fulfilled most of the promises announced in the election manifesto.

"There is no situation for a change of government at present. The demands of government employees should be considered. They should be fulfilled..." he said. Speaking on the DMK-Congress alliance controversies, the MJK State President said that the Congress sees DMK as a trustworthy ally in Tamil Nadu, further urging the Congress leaders to address the demand of a fair share in governance in the Arivalayam hall rather than on social media, saying that the tensions sparking between the DMK and Congress is giving an edge to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Bhartiya Janata Party.

"People in Tamil Nadu can say a thousand things. But in Delhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi consider DMK as a trusted ally in Tamil Nadu. The Delhi leadership is clear. The Congress party will definitely be in this alliance. The people in that party believe that only by talking like this can the Congress party be a democratic party. That is the belief of the people in that party. We cannot criticise that. Speak where you need to speak. Speak to the Chief Minister. This tension will only make the BJP and AIADMK happy. Therefore, my request is that Congress friends should speak in the Arivalayam hall rather than speaking in the media, on social media or in public," he said, (ANI)

