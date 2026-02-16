A New Era of Governance: Seva Teerth Meeting Between Kovind and Modi

Former President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Monday at the freshly minted Prime Minister's Office, known as 'Seva Teerth'.

Kovind praised the facility as a significant representation of governance prioritizing service, emphasizing the ethos of 'Nagarik Devo Bhav'.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the enriching nature of Kovind's insights, underscoring the office's role in fostering a service-first approach to governance for the betterment of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)