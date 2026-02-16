Left Menu

A New Era of Governance: Seva Teerth Meeting Between Kovind and Modi

Former President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met at the new Prime Minister's Office, 'Seva Teerth'. Kovind praised the building as a symbol of governance through service. Modi appreciated Kovind's thoughtful insights and emphasized service-driven governance for the nation.

Updated: 16-02-2026 22:46 IST
  • India

Former President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Monday at the freshly minted Prime Minister's Office, known as 'Seva Teerth'.

Kovind praised the facility as a significant representation of governance prioritizing service, emphasizing the ethos of 'Nagarik Devo Bhav'.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the enriching nature of Kovind's insights, underscoring the office's role in fostering a service-first approach to governance for the betterment of the nation.

