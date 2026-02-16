AI Summit 2026: India's Cinematic Revolution Unveiled

Actor Rana Daggubati offered candid remarks on the burgeoning influence of artificial intelligence (AI) in the cinematic world, warning of significant industry transformations. His comments were made on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit 2026, which began on February 16, gathering policymakers, industry leaders, and tech experts from across India.

During the event, Daggubati discussed how swiftly advancing AI tools are reshaping numerous sectors, including cinema. Reflecting on the future, he warned, "It will replace all of us quite quickly." Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, emphasizing India's commitment to responsible and inclusive AI.

The summit features extensive participation, with over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders. The Prime Minister interacted with exhibitors showcasing AI applications. Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Jitin Prasada accompanied him, underscoring AI's role in India's development, governance, and public service transformation.

The Expo features 13 country pavilions, exposing international collaboration within the AI ecosystem, including nations like Australia, Japan, and African countries. Over 300 curated exhibitions highlight AI's societal impact across various thematic "chakras." Excitingly, 600 startups demonstrate globally relevant AI solutions already implemented in real-world scenarios.

The event attracts over 250,000 visitors, including international delegates, and fosters global partnerships and business opportunities in the AI sector. More than 500 sessions feature thousands of speakers under India's AI Mission, unveiling 12 indigenous models developed using local datasets and catering to the country's 22 official languages.

As India anticipates its AI market to surpass USD 17 billion by 2027, the summit serves as more than a diplomatic victory—it's a strategic declaration. With an extensive internet user base and a thriving startup ecosystem, India aims to bridge innovation and impact, setting global standards in digital public infrastructure.