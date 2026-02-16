AI Innovations Take Center Stage at India AI Impact Expo

The India AI Impact Expo witnessed a grand inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Showcasing over 600 emerging startups and 13 international pavilions, the event highlighted global cooperation in the burgeoning Artificial Intelligence (AI) ecosystem.

During the Expo, Modi engaged with startup representatives, gaining insights into the innovative solutions being offered. His visits included interactions at numerous stalls where he engaged in discussions, seeking a comprehensive understanding of the technologies showcased.

Spanning over 70,000 square meters, the Expo served as a confluence of global tech firms, startups, academia, and governmental bodies. Featuring thematic areas focused on people, planet, and progress, the event underscored AI's pivotal role in international technological advancement and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)