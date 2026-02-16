Five Indian Startups to Showcase AI-Gaming Breakthroughs at India AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, one of the world’s premier conferences on artificial intelligence, is set to convene governments, technology leaders, startups, investors, researchers and policymakers to explore how AI is reshaping industries and societies.

Positioned as a global platform for real-world AI applications and cross-border collaboration, the Summit reinforces India’s emergence as a leading hub for AI-driven innovation.

In the gaming and interactive technology category, five pioneering Indian startups — Yesgnome, Metasports (Hitwicket), Koyozo, Youth Buzz (Ourcadium), and Evivve — will present cutting-edge AI-powered solutions at the intersection of gaming, immersive media, creative production and enterprise transformation.

Yesgnome: AI-Powered Creative Production for Game Studios

Yesgnome will showcase Sketly AI, an advanced AI-powered art creation platform built for game studios and creative teams.

Sketly AI enables rapid generation of production-ready assets, including:

character designs

environments

UI elements

storyboards

animation components

A standout feature is its proprietary style-training system, allowing studios to train AI on a defined visual aesthetic, ensuring consistency across large-scale productions.

By supporting sprite sheet creation, asset enhancement and rapid iteration workflows, Sketly AI aims to reduce production bottlenecks and help both indie developers and global studios scale output efficiently.

Metasports (Hitwicket): Generative AI Commentary in Live Sports Gaming

Metasports will present Hitwicket, a competitive multiplayer cricket game with more than 18 million users worldwide.

At the Summit, the company will demonstrate its Generative AI-powered real-time commentary engine, which:

analyzes live gameplay scenarios

generates contextual match narration

converts text into expressive voice output

This delivers a personalized broadcast-style experience for every match, showcasing how AI storytelling can enhance immersion and interactivity in mobile sports gaming.

Koyozo: Console-Grade Mobile Gaming Ecosystem

Koyozo will unveil its integrated handheld ecosystem designed to transform smartphones into high-performance gaming consoles.

Its flagship hardware, Koyozo One, features:

hall-effect joysticks and triggers

dual connectivity (Type-C + Bluetooth)

haptic feedback

modular accessory support

pass-through charging

Complementing the device is Koyozo Club, an intelligent platform layer offering:

auto button mapping

game discovery tools

remote play integration

performance insights

personalized control profiles

Together, Koyozo aims to address fragmentation in India’s mobile gaming market by enabling seamless, competitive-grade handheld experiences.

Youth Buzz (Ourcadium): “Man vs. GPT” Interactive Showcase

Youth Buzz, through its immersive platform Ourcadium, will present “Man vs. GPT”, an interactive gameplay experience exploring the evolving relationship between human creativity and AI adaptation.

In this live showcase:

humans compete against AI-powered opponents

AI learns behavioral patterns across rounds

adaptive difficulty systems evolve in real time

Designed for audience engagement, the format simplifies complex AI concepts into accessible entertainment, highlighting India’s push toward original immersive IP in next-generation digital ecosystems.

Evivve: Measuring Cognitive Readiness for Enterprise AI Adoption

Evivve, a global Behavioral Intelligence and Organizational Transformation lab, will debut its Enterprise Cognitive AI Readiness Tool, focusing on what it calls the “Human Cognitive Infrastructure” gap in AI adoption.

Grounded in its neuroscience-based AFERR Model:

Activation

Forecasting

Experimentation

Realization

Reflection

The tool assesses organizational and leadership readiness beyond technical checklists, evaluating how decision-makers frame problems and adapt alongside intelligent systems.

Evivve’s booth will operate as a live diagnostic lab, with executive simulations for policymakers and enterprise leaders. The company will also present its “State of Cognition: India AI Snapshot 2026,” measuring AI leadership readiness in real time during the Summit.

Panel: Investing in India’s AI Gaming Future

A special panel titled “The New Gold Rush: Investing in India’s AI-Powered Gaming Future,” curated with the Game Developers Association of India, will bring together global investors and industry leaders.

The discussion will examine:

evolving investment trends in AI gaming

AI-enabled production models

skilling and talent pipelines

policy frameworks for growth

India’s opportunity as a global interactive media powerhouse

India’s Expanding AI-Native Digital Ambition

The participation of these five startups reflects India’s rapidly expanding capabilities in:

AI-powered gaming innovation

immersive entertainment formats

generative creative production

cognitive enterprise transformation

interactive storytelling

Their presence at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 signals a broader national ambition to build globally competitive AI-native platforms and position India at the forefront of next-generation digital innovation.