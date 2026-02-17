In a vibrant cultural exchange, French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte engaged with India's top filmmakers in Mumbai, turning a formal gathering into a spirited dialogue about cinema and cultural collaboration.

The event, which unfolded over a sophisticated Indo-French fusion lunch, delved into expanding storytelling between the two nations' film industries. The gathering included prominent names such as Zoya Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, and Anil Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor experienced a personal highlight when he met Brigitte Macron, an admirer of 'Slumdog Millionaire.' The meeting underscored how cinema bridges cultures, with discussions focusing on financial benefits and strengthening creative ties.

