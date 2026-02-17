Left Menu

Lights, Camera, Collaboration: Macron's Cinematic Rendezvous in Mumbai

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte engaged with India's top filmmakers in Mumbai, discussing Indo-French collaborations in cinema. The event emphasized cross-cultural storytelling, merging traditions through cinema, and devising financial benefits. Anil Kapoor's meeting with Brigitte, a fan of 'Slumdog Millionaire', underscored the warm exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 23:39 IST
In a vibrant cultural exchange, French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte engaged with India's top filmmakers in Mumbai, turning a formal gathering into a spirited dialogue about cinema and cultural collaboration.

The event, which unfolded over a sophisticated Indo-French fusion lunch, delved into expanding storytelling between the two nations' film industries. The gathering included prominent names such as Zoya Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, and Anil Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor experienced a personal highlight when he met Brigitte Macron, an admirer of 'Slumdog Millionaire.' The meeting underscored how cinema bridges cultures, with discussions focusing on financial benefits and strengthening creative ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

