French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron engaged in lively discussions with leading Indian filmmakers and actors in Mumbai, transforming a formal meeting into a vibrant dialogue on cinema and cultural exchange. The discussions, held over lunch at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, included noted figures such as Zoya Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Manoj Bajpayee, and Anil Kapoor.

The central theme revolved around enhancing collaboration between France and India through their respective film industries, with an emphasis on storytelling and mutual benefits. Grammy Award-winning composer Ricky Kej noted the potential for financial growth and crossover films, emphasizing how cinema can bolster the relationship between the two nations.

Adding a notable highlight, Brigitte Macron expressed her admiration for Anil Kapoor's work in 'Slumdog Millionaire' during their interaction, underscoring the personal connections that strengthen cultural ties. As both countries explore deeper cinematic integration, the meeting marked a significant step in building cultural and creative bridges.

