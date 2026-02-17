Cultural Icons Join Congress as Kerala Assembly Elections Loom

In a politically charged move, Prem Kumar, actor and former Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman, appeared on a Congress platform during the KPCC's Samskara Utsav 2026 in Kottayam. He replaced AICC general secretary K C Venugopal as the chief guest, underscoring the importance of freedom of expression amid increasing suppression of artistic voices.

Though Kumar clarified his presence was for a cultural event rather than politics, his emphasis on the boundless freedom necessary for artists hinted at deeper political undercurrents. He criticized the state government's double standards following his removal as the Academy's chairman, pointing to broader issues of censorship akin to fascism.

Simultaneously, A Suresh, former aide to prominent CPI(M) leader V S Achuthanandan, publicly aligned with the Congress-led Puthuyuga Yatra. Welcomed by Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan in Palakkad, Suresh expressed relief over his departure from CPI(M), lamenting the party's drift from its foundational principles.