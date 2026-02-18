Mumbai Climate Week 2026: Pioneering Climate Solutions for the Global South

Mumbai Climate Week 2026, a first-of-its-kind initiative, aims to bring together governmental, private, and international stakeholders to address climate change. Organized by Project Mumbai alongside Maharashtra's state government and supported by BMC, the event emphasizes collaborative problem-solving in pursuit of sustainable solutions for climate resilience.

The inaugural event highlighted India's clean energy momentum under Prime Minister Modi, focusing on renewable energy capacity and initiatives like green hydrogen and electric mobility. Maharashtra's leadership is at the forefront, transforming climate action into competitive advantage as cities vie to attract talent, capital, and innovation.

Strategic partnerships, including MoUs with UNEP and WRI India, aim to align Mumbai's Climate Action Plan with global standards. These efforts underscore the need for metropolitan-scale implementation and positioning Mumbai as a key player in climate finance for the Global South.

