TTK Prestige Elevates Culinary Experience at HT City Unwind

TTK Prestige, a leader in kitchen appliances in India, captivated the modern consumer at the HT City Unwind Delhi Edition, celebrated on February 7-8, 2025. The event, marked by vibrant food, music, and lifestyle experiences, attracted over 15,000 visitors from across Delhi NCR, including families, chefs, and influencers.

Throughout the festival, TTK Prestige's interactive offerings such as live cooking demonstrations and influencer-led activities engaged attendees. Celebrated chefs, including Chef Tarun Sibal and Chef Suvir Saran, participated in MasterChef-led cookouts. The brand launched its Triply cookware range and unveiled the Endura Mixer Grinder, which were highlights of the festival.

Beyond the culinary showcases, the event featured over 30 food stalls and lively music segments, creating a holistic lifestyle experience. TTK Prestige emphasized its modern kitchen concept, using the festival to reinforce the idea that kitchens are not just functional spaces but hubs of creativity and connection.

(With inputs from agencies.)