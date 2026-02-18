Reviving Legacy: Foundation Stone Laid for Adi Shankaracharya Temple in Katra

In a significant move for religious tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has laid the foundation stone for the Adi Shankaracharya Temple in Katra. This ambitious project comes after nearly six decades since it was first conceived in 1967, marking a major milestone under Sinha's administration.

The project also includes the establishment of an International Museum of Goddess Devi in Katra and improvements in road infrastructure. Governor Sinha emphasized the region's commitment to enhancing pilgrim access, announcing helicopter services between Katra and the Shiv Khori Shrine. These efforts aim to boost pilgrimage footfall and provide an enriched spiritual experience.

The Shrine Board will spearhead a comprehensive development plan, which includes the rehabilitation of local ponywalas and laborers affected by recent floods. With a focus on holistic advancement, the project underscores the administration's dedication to modernizing Katra, benefiting both pilgrims and local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)