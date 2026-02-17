BJP Launches Statewide Agitations Over Sabarimala Temple Practices
The BJP in Kerala announced statewide protests urging the government to protect traditional customs at Sabarimala. They called for a CBI probe into alleged gold theft and demanded the withdrawal of cases against protesters. The Supreme Court is set to hear related petitions on religious discrimination.
The Kerala unit of the BJP has announced a statewide agitation demanding governmental support to uphold traditional customs at the Sabarimala temple, as the Supreme Court prepares for a decisive hearing on religious discrimination petitions.
During a press conference at KG Marar Bhavan, BJP state general secretary S Suresh criticized the Left government for not modifying its affidavit in the Supreme Court regarding women's entry at Sabarimala. Suresh insisted on both the withdrawal of ''false cases'' against protesters and a CBI investigation into the alleged ''gold theft'' linked to political adversaries.
This call to action follows the apex court's recent decision to reopen the case concerning female access to the temple, with a nine-judge bench to begin critical hearings. The BJP plans extensive protest programs if the state's stance remains unchanged. Discussions at a BJP state meeting also touched on constituencies and prospective candidate lists for upcoming elections.
