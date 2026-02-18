India-EU FTA Ushers New Era: PM Modi's High-Stakes Diplomatic Engagements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advanced India's diplomatic relations on Wednesday through pivotal talks with the leaders of Spain and Finland, accentuating the significance of the newly sealed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The accord, characterized as the 'mother of all deals,' is anticipated to ignite economic synergies and cultural collaborations between India and Europe.

The dialogue between Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sánchez marked milestones in areas such as defense, technology, and culture. Both leaders commended the positive momentum in bilateral cooperation and affirmed their commitment to the India-Spain Year of Culture and AI 2026, designed to forge stronger societal and economic ties. The collaborative defense initiatives, particularly the Tata-Airbus venture in Vadodara, reflect India and Spain's strategic partnerships.

Similarly, Modi's meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo underscored the potential of the India-EU FTA in enhancing trade and technology collaborations. The leaders pledged to double bilateral trade and collaborate on future technologies, including 6G and renewables. The India AI Impact Expo 2026 further symbolizes this shared vision, assembling global AI leaders to explore collaborative opportunities in technology and sustainability.

