Leaders Celebrate Ramzan with Heartfelt Greetings

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chowdhary extended their greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir as the holy month of Ramzan began. They emphasized unity, compassion, and harmony, praying for peace and well-being throughout the region during this sacred period.

Updated: 18-02-2026 23:37 IST
Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chowdhary, have extended their warmest greetings to citizens as the sacred month of Ramzan begins.

In his message, Lt Governor Sinha conveyed heartfelt greetings and wishes, encouraging acts of prayer, forgiveness, and support for those in need.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Chowdhary highlighted the importance of unity, mutual respect, and harmony in fostering a resilient society. They underscored Ramzan's spiritual significance, wishing peace and prosperity for the region.

