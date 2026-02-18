Leaders Celebrate Ramzan with Heartfelt Greetings

Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chowdhary, have extended their warmest greetings to citizens as the sacred month of Ramzan begins.

In his message, Lt Governor Sinha conveyed heartfelt greetings and wishes, encouraging acts of prayer, forgiveness, and support for those in need.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Chowdhary highlighted the importance of unity, mutual respect, and harmony in fostering a resilient society. They underscored Ramzan's spiritual significance, wishing peace and prosperity for the region.

