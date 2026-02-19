Left Menu

Mysterious Wreath Raises Concerns for Writer VS Anilkumar

A wreath was discovered at the house of writer VS Anilkumar, raising concerns about his safety. Anilkumar had criticized political figures, leading to speculation. Police are investigating, with CCTV footage and interviews planned. Anilkumar recently opposed CPI(M) policies, gathering significant online support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 19-02-2026 09:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 09:55 IST
Mysterious Wreath Raises Concerns for Writer VS Anilkumar
  • Country:
  • India

A wreath was discovered at the residence of writer and critic VS Anilkumar in Kannapuram, sparking concerns regarding his safety and the motivations behind the act.

Anilkumar had recently received a book by expelled CPI(M) leader V Kunhikrishnan, who accused a party MLA of financial misconduct. The wreath was first seen by Anilkumar's son, prompting a police complaint. No suspects have been identified yet.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage, and public support swells for Anilkumar on social media. The writer's recent criticism of political entities is believed to have led to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

 India
2
AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

 India
3
India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

 India
4
Tata Group's Foray into AI and Chip Production Revolutionizes Automotive Sector

Tata Group's Foray into AI and Chip Production Revolutionizes Automotive Sec...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026