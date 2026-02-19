Mysterious Wreath Raises Concerns for Writer VS Anilkumar
A wreath was discovered at the house of writer VS Anilkumar, raising concerns about his safety. Anilkumar had criticized political figures, leading to speculation. Police are investigating, with CCTV footage and interviews planned. Anilkumar recently opposed CPI(M) policies, gathering significant online support.
A wreath was discovered at the residence of writer and critic VS Anilkumar in Kannapuram, sparking concerns regarding his safety and the motivations behind the act.
Anilkumar had recently received a book by expelled CPI(M) leader V Kunhikrishnan, who accused a party MLA of financial misconduct. The wreath was first seen by Anilkumar's son, prompting a police complaint. No suspects have been identified yet.
Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage, and public support swells for Anilkumar on social media. The writer's recent criticism of political entities is believed to have led to the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
