Rajasthan Budget 2026-27: Ensuring Inclusive Growth Amid Criticism

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari defended Rajasthan's 2026-27 budget, emphasizing its focus on long-term goals and holistic development. She pointed out increased allocations in crucial sectors like agriculture, contrasting with Opposition claims of cuts. The budget aims at infrastructure boost, social security, and empowering marginalized groups.

Rajasthan Budget 2026-27: Ensuring Inclusive Growth Amid Criticism
In a heated session at the Rajasthan Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari staunchly defended the 2026-27 budget, highlighting its focus on infrastructure investment, fiscal discipline, and social empowerment. Kumari stressed that the budget was designed under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's leadership to advance holistic development throughout the state.

Kumari challenged the Opposition's criticism, noting an increase in key areas like agriculture compared to previous Congress-led budgets. 'Our agriculture budget is 34 percent higher than that of the Congress government,' she stated, refuting allegations of reduced allocations in education, health, and agriculture.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully accused the government of slashing crucial sector budgets and highlighted concerns about school infrastructure and vacancies. Kumari countered by asserting her government's dedication to improving governance, while attributing state challenges to past administrations.

