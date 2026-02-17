Rajasthan Budget 2026-27: Ensuring Inclusive Growth Amid Criticism

In a heated session at the Rajasthan Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari staunchly defended the 2026-27 budget, highlighting its focus on infrastructure investment, fiscal discipline, and social empowerment. Kumari stressed that the budget was designed under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's leadership to advance holistic development throughout the state.

Kumari challenged the Opposition's criticism, noting an increase in key areas like agriculture compared to previous Congress-led budgets. 'Our agriculture budget is 34 percent higher than that of the Congress government,' she stated, refuting allegations of reduced allocations in education, health, and agriculture.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully accused the government of slashing crucial sector budgets and highlighted concerns about school infrastructure and vacancies. Kumari countered by asserting her government's dedication to improving governance, while attributing state challenges to past administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)