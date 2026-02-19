Left Menu

Yiwu: The Global Dream Hub

Yiwu, renowned as a global trade center, is spotlighted after a stunning showcase during the 2026 Spring Festival Gala. Its thriving import-export business, burgeoning foreign community, and cultural integration efforts are drawing worldwide attention, positioning Yiwu as a future-oriented city connecting China with the global market.

The vibrant city of Yiwu gained international fame after an iconic performance by Jackie Chan and Lionel Richie during the 2026 Spring Festival Gala. Their rendition of 'We are the World' not only dazzled on stage but also showcased Yiwu's growing presence on the global stage.

Known as the 'World's Yiwu', the city has seen impressive growth, with total import and export volumes surpassing 836.5 billion yuan in 2025. The digital trade sector is booming, and the launch of the Global Digital Trade Centre cemented Yiwu's status as a key player in global commerce.

Yiwu's international community thrives amidst this economic success, benefiting from cultural integration initiatives. Foreign residents find it easy to live and thrive, thanks to multilingual community services and a welcoming local environment. As a beacon of opportunity and cultural exchange, Yiwu offers a unique blend of commerce and community.

