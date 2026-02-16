Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Unveils 12 New Tourist Circuits for Cultural Integration

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh announced the creation of 12 tourist circuits, focusing on cultural heritage over religious or caste distinctions. The plan includes significant investments in tourism projects, with an emphasis on diverse communities and historic landmarks, aiming to boost regional tourism and cultural integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:39 IST
  Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's dynamic approach to enhancing its tourism sector was outlined by Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, who announced the division of the state into 12 distinct tourist circuits. These circuits were established with a focus on cultural heritage, rather than religious or caste lines, aiming for a more inclusive approach.

The newly formed circuits, including the Ramayana, Krishna-Braj, and Buddhist circuits, reflect the state's rich history and diversity. The government has already approved 110 projects between 2022 and 2025-26, covering everything from Buddhism to Jainism, and investing significantly in community-focused tourist infrastructure.

Minister Singh further detailed the state's increased financial commitment under the current administration, with a notable budget allocation of Rs 1,734 crore for the tourism sector and an additional Rs 1,000 crore for the Dharmarth Kaarya Department. This represents a marked increase compared to previous allocations, signaling a focused strategy on cultural tourism growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

