Controversy Around 'Kerala Story 2' Sparks Political Debate

Congress leader K C Venugopal criticized 'Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond', claiming it aims to insult Kerala by spreading false narratives, such as people being forced to eat beef. He alleged that it's a planned move to create unrest and criticized the BJP for fueling such narratives. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan echoed these concerns.

The recent release of the movie trailer 'Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond' has sparked significant controversy. Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal has openly criticized the film, suggesting it aims to misrepresent Kerala by fabricating scenarios where people are coerced into eating beef, thus fueling communal tensions.

Venugopal, who also represents Alappuzha as an MP, accused the BJP government of supporting such narratives by awarding the film's predecessor, which he claims promotes falsehoods. According to him, the central government's actions may be a threat to democratic principles, especially regarding Kerala's secular fabric.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan backed these claims, asserting the film's objective is to tarnish Kerala's secular image. The previous installment, despite its controversial portrayal, received recognition at the National Film Awards, adding to the ongoing political debate around the film's intent.

