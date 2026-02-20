Left Menu

Unveiling Mystery: 'The Wardrobe' Brings Supernatural Thrills to Bollywood

'The Wardrobe', a supernatural thriller starring Divya Agarwal and Rajniesh Duggall, is set for an April 24 release. Directed by Saurabh Chaubey and produced by Jyoti Raj Gavali, the film marks Agarwal's Bollywood debut and promises a gripping narrative blending suspense and psychological elements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:23 IST
Bollywood has a new supernatural thriller on the horizon, as 'The Wardrobe' gears up for its April 24 release. This highly-anticipated film stars Divya Agarwal and Rajniesh Duggall, with Jyoti Raj Gavali producing and Saurabh Chaubey directing.

Marking her Bollywood debut, Divya Agarwal, renowned for winning 'Bigg Boss OTT', expressed excitement about the project. 'This film challenged me as an actor. The story is gripping and atmospheric,'' Agarwal shared, eager for audiences to experience the narrative.

Meanwhile, co-star Rajniesh Duggall lauded the film's fresh approach to the supernatural genre. 'The moment I heard the script, I knew it had something different,'' he remarked about the film blending suspense with psychological elements, centering on mysterious events set off by an ordinary household object.

(With inputs from agencies.)

