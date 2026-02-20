Unveiling Mystery: 'The Wardrobe' Brings Supernatural Thrills to Bollywood

Bollywood has a new supernatural thriller on the horizon, as 'The Wardrobe' gears up for its April 24 release. This highly-anticipated film stars Divya Agarwal and Rajniesh Duggall, with Jyoti Raj Gavali producing and Saurabh Chaubey directing.

Marking her Bollywood debut, Divya Agarwal, renowned for winning 'Bigg Boss OTT', expressed excitement about the project. 'This film challenged me as an actor. The story is gripping and atmospheric,'' Agarwal shared, eager for audiences to experience the narrative.

Meanwhile, co-star Rajniesh Duggall lauded the film's fresh approach to the supernatural genre. 'The moment I heard the script, I knew it had something different,'' he remarked about the film blending suspense with psychological elements, centering on mysterious events set off by an ordinary household object.

