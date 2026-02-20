Left Menu

AI Avatars Bring Epic to Life: Mahabharat Meets Modern Tech at AI Impact Summit

At the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, Reliance Industries unveils its AI-generated adaptations of Mahabharat characters Krishna and Arjuna. The cutting-edge display integrates hologram technology and AI, offering interactive experiences to visitors. The project aims to bridge cultural epics with modern technology, accessible via JioHotstar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a captivating blend of tradition and technology, Reliance Industries has brought characters from the epic Mahabharat to life at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. Using cutting-edge hologram and artificial intelligence technology, 'Lord Krishna' and 'Arjuna' have been digitally recreated to resonate with a modern audience.

The centerpiece of the exhibit is a cove-like structure showcasing AI-generated content, including striking images from 'Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh,' an AI-driven series streaming on JioHotstar. Inside transparent capsules, vivid holograms of Krishna and Arjuna are accompanied by interactive consoles where visitors can pose questions about life and ethics, receiving thoughtful AI-powered responses.

Reliance's senior officials highlight the project's mission to connect newer generations with ancient stories through AI. The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gathers leaders in tech and AI from around the world, displaying next-gen innovations in digital storytelling and AI-based tools across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

