Left Menu

Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Enduring Friendship with Kate Hudson at Award Event

Gwyneth Paltrow shares heartfelt reflections on her enduring friendship with Kate Hudson, likening her to family. Paltrow praised Hudson's artistic talents during Hudson's tribute at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where Hudson was honored for her remarkable performance in 'Song Sung Blue.' The two shared decades of shared experiences and mutual support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 23:46 IST
Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Enduring Friendship with Kate Hudson at Award Event
Gwyneth Paltrow (Image source: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has described her enduring friendship with fellow actress Kate Hudson as akin to family, affectionately referring to Hudson as "like a little sister." Speaking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Paltrow highlighted the close-knit bond they have shared over the years.

During the event, where Hudson was honored for her Oscar-nominated role in 'Song Sung Blue,' Paltrow recounted how their families have been intertwined since childhood, with Paltrow's parents and Hudson's parents both friendly with each other. Their friendship, Paltrow noted, truly flourished in the early 2000s, growing through shared personal milestones, such as significant birthdays and life challenges.

Paltrow expressed her emotional response after watching Hudson's performance in the film, which also stars Hugh Jackman. She said she was moved to tears by Hudson's portrayal, which earned the latter critical acclaim and award nominations. Hudson, in turn, referred to Paltrow as "Auntie Gwyneth," lauding her as a loyal and supportive friend throughout their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Dismantles Key Trump Tariffs: A Global Trade Shift

Supreme Court Dismantles Key Trump Tariffs: A Global Trade Shift

 Global
2
Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

 Global
3
North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

 South Korea
4
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026