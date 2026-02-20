Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Enduring Friendship with Kate Hudson at Award Event

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has described her enduring friendship with fellow actress Kate Hudson as akin to family, affectionately referring to Hudson as "like a little sister." Speaking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Paltrow highlighted the close-knit bond they have shared over the years.

During the event, where Hudson was honored for her Oscar-nominated role in 'Song Sung Blue,' Paltrow recounted how their families have been intertwined since childhood, with Paltrow's parents and Hudson's parents both friendly with each other. Their friendship, Paltrow noted, truly flourished in the early 2000s, growing through shared personal milestones, such as significant birthdays and life challenges.

Paltrow expressed her emotional response after watching Hudson's performance in the film, which also stars Hugh Jackman. She said she was moved to tears by Hudson's portrayal, which earned the latter critical acclaim and award nominations. Hudson, in turn, referred to Paltrow as "Auntie Gwyneth," lauding her as a loyal and supportive friend throughout their lives.

