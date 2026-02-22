Adani Group Chairman Visits Sacred Shrine for Nation's Prosperity

Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, made a significant visit to the renowned Baba Baidyanath temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday. He arrived at the temple town under a veil of tightened security and directly proceeded to the sanctum sanctorum.

Accompanied by a team of priests, Adani engaged in performing rituals at the sacred 'jyotirlinga'. The ceremonies included offerings of bel leaves and sacred water, as well as the chanting of Vedic mantras, according to longstanding traditions.

Speaking to reporters after the temple visit, Adani expressed that he prayed for the prosperity and well-being of the entire nation. He mentioned that visiting Babadham was a long-cherished desire, finally realized on this occasion at one of eastern India's most significant pilgrimage destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)