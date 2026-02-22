Left Menu

Adani Group Chairman Visits Sacred Shrine for Nation's Prosperity

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, visited the Baba Baidyanath temple in Jharkhand to pray for the nation's prosperity. He performed rituals at the revered 'jyotirlinga' with the help of priests. This visit was a fulfillment of his long-standing wish to pray at this significant pilgrimage site.

Adani Group Chairman Visits Sacred Shrine for Nation's Prosperity
Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, made a significant visit to the renowned Baba Baidyanath temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday. He arrived at the temple town under a veil of tightened security and directly proceeded to the sanctum sanctorum.

Accompanied by a team of priests, Adani engaged in performing rituals at the sacred 'jyotirlinga'. The ceremonies included offerings of bel leaves and sacred water, as well as the chanting of Vedic mantras, according to longstanding traditions.

Speaking to reporters after the temple visit, Adani expressed that he prayed for the prosperity and well-being of the entire nation. He mentioned that visiting Babadham was a long-cherished desire, finally realized on this occasion at one of eastern India's most significant pilgrimage destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

