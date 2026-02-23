Left Menu

Shatak: A Film that Unites Emotions and History

Shatak, released in theatres on February 20th, has captivated audiences nationwide, garnering emotional responses for its powerful storytelling. Based on real historical accounts of bravery and dedication, it celebrates 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, becoming an emotional movement with support from notable figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:19 IST
Shatak: A Film that Unites Emotions and History
  • Country:
  • India

The film Shatak premiered on February 20th and has quickly become a nationwide phenomenon, drawing emotional responses from audiences in both major cities and smaller towns. Viewers have lauded the film as powerful and inspiring, highlighting its portrayal of significant historical events filled with courage and sacrifice.

The film's impact is further amplified with endorsements from RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Ji and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Ji, as well as a commendation from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji. These acknowledgments emphasize the film's role in bringing to light an important chapter in history.

With a narration by Ajay Devgn adding depth, the film marks 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, transforming into a symbolic celebration that unites viewers under a shared sense of national pride and service, as evidenced by the widespread enthusiasm it has generated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New U.S. Tariff Hike Sparks Global Turmoil: Swiss Industry Reacts

New U.S. Tariff Hike Sparks Global Turmoil: Swiss Industry Reacts

 Global
2
Highway Collapse Raises Concerns Over Infrastructure Integrity

Highway Collapse Raises Concerns Over Infrastructure Integrity

 India
3
Campus Chaos: Jadavpur University's Unrest and Inquiry

Campus Chaos: Jadavpur University's Unrest and Inquiry

 India
4
India Tightens Grip on Cough Syrup Production After Fatal Contaminations

India Tightens Grip on Cough Syrup Production After Fatal Contaminations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026