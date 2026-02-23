Shatak: A Film that Unites Emotions and History

The film Shatak premiered on February 20th and has quickly become a nationwide phenomenon, drawing emotional responses from audiences in both major cities and smaller towns. Viewers have lauded the film as powerful and inspiring, highlighting its portrayal of significant historical events filled with courage and sacrifice.

The film's impact is further amplified with endorsements from RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Ji and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Ji, as well as a commendation from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji. These acknowledgments emphasize the film's role in bringing to light an important chapter in history.

With a narration by Ajay Devgn adding depth, the film marks 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, transforming into a symbolic celebration that unites viewers under a shared sense of national pride and service, as evidenced by the widespread enthusiasm it has generated.

