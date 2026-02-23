Left Menu

Boong: A Historic BAFTA Win for Indian Cinema

Manipuri film 'Boong' made history by winning the Best Children's & Family Film award at the 2026 BAFTA Awards. Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, this success is a milestone for Indian and regional cinema, receiving congratulations from prominent figures like Mamata Banerjee and being backed by Excel Entertainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:14 IST
The Manipuri film 'Boong' achieved a historic breakthrough by winning the Best Children's & Family Film award at the 2026 BAFTA Awards. This coming-of-age story, directed by debutant Lakshmipriya Devi, marked a significant achievement for Indian cinema on a global platform.

Backed by Excel Entertainment's Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, 'Boong' outshone strong international competition including 'Arco', 'Lilo & Stitch', and 'Zootropolis 2'. This triumph, celebrated by renowned personalities like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, highlights a pivotal moment for regional cinema from the Northeast.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and has been heralded for its success against all odds, paving the way for further recognition of Indian and regional cinema on worldwide stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

