Embracing Legacy: Rajaji's Bust Unveiled at Rashtrapati Bhavan

In a significant move to shed colonial vestiges, President Droupadi Murmu unveiled the bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. The bust replaces the statue of British architect Edwin Lutyens, marking a pivotal step in honoring India's rich cultural and historical heritage.

This ceremony, attended by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and other dignitaries, is part of a broader initiative to embrace India's traditions and democratic values. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a message for the occasion, emphasized the significance of this act in the mental decolonization process.

The 'Rajaji Utsav' celebrations included cultural performances and exhibits on Rajagopalachari's life, reinforcing his legacy in India's political and cultural spheres. Vice President Radhakrishnan highlighted these transformations as part of an ongoing journey away from colonial influence towards embracing national identity.

