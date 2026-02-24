Left Menu

Youth Embrace Tradition and Innovation in Arunachal Pradesh

Lt Gen K T Parnaik, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, urges students to integrate technology-driven growth with India's cultural values. He applauds initiatives like Ashtalakshmi Darshan and the interstate youth exchange programme, promoting unity and national integration. Cultural performances highlighted the event's vibrant atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:44 IST
Youth Embrace Tradition and Innovation in Arunachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) delivered an inspiring message to young students across the nation, encouraging them to 'perform, reform and transform' in their careers. Emphasizing a balance between embracing technological development and staying rooted in India's cultural values, he urged them to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Interacting with 81 students from Jharkhand, Puducherry, and West Bengal at Lok Bhavan as part of a youth exchange programme, the Governor commended initiatives like Ashtalakshmi Darshan, which connects the North East youth with other parts of India, and fosters national unity. These initiatives, he noted, cultivate innovative, enterprising, and disciplined citizens.

The governor highlighted Arunachal Pradesh's progress and its role as a harmonious nexus between distinct cultural traditions and geopolitical strategy. The event witnessed lively cultural performances by students from various regions, showcasing India's unity in diversity under the Ministry of Youth Affairs' guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Alleges Ukraine's Nuclear Ambitions Amid Conflict

Russia Alleges Ukraine's Nuclear Ambitions Amid Conflict

 Russia
2
Legal Lip Service: Bridging the Gender Equality Enforcement Divide

Legal Lip Service: Bridging the Gender Equality Enforcement Divide

 Global
3
The Persistent Allure of U.S. Assets Amid Tumultuous Policies

The Persistent Allure of U.S. Assets Amid Tumultuous Policies

 Global
4
Aid Groups Petition Against Gaza Ban: A Fight for Humanitarian Access

Aid Groups Petition Against Gaza Ban: A Fight for Humanitarian Access

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026