Youth Embrace Tradition and Innovation in Arunachal Pradesh

On Tuesday, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) delivered an inspiring message to young students across the nation, encouraging them to 'perform, reform and transform' in their careers. Emphasizing a balance between embracing technological development and staying rooted in India's cultural values, he urged them to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Interacting with 81 students from Jharkhand, Puducherry, and West Bengal at Lok Bhavan as part of a youth exchange programme, the Governor commended initiatives like Ashtalakshmi Darshan, which connects the North East youth with other parts of India, and fosters national unity. These initiatives, he noted, cultivate innovative, enterprising, and disciplined citizens.

The governor highlighted Arunachal Pradesh's progress and its role as a harmonious nexus between distinct cultural traditions and geopolitical strategy. The event witnessed lively cultural performances by students from various regions, showcasing India's unity in diversity under the Ministry of Youth Affairs' guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)