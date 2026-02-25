Vibrant Holi Festivities Take Over Braj Region

The Braj region, including towns such as Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Nandgaon, is alive with the vibrant celebration of Holi, even before it begins in the rest of the country. Devotees from across India and abroad have gathered to honor the divine love of Radha and Krishna.

Barsana and Nandgaon are witnessing the traditional Lathmar Holi, with enthusiasts participating in cross-town visits. The major Holi festivities commence on Rangbharni Ekadashi in Vrindavan, lasting five days. Key temples, including Banke Bihari and Krishna Balaram, prepare for color festivities using natural dyes.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh confirmed extensive security arrangements, anticipating the influx of lakhs of devotees. With the city divided into sectors and a police force of 2,200, along with numerous barricades and watch towers, visitors can expect a safe and joyous celebration.