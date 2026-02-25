Left Menu

Vibrant Holi Festivities Take Over Braj Region

The Braj region, encompassing towns like Mathura and Vrindavan, is bustling with early Holi celebrations. Lakhs of devotees join the colorful festivities dedicated to Radha and Krishna, which include traditional events like Lathmar Holi. Authorities have ensured strict measures for safety and security as the festivities unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 25-02-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 08:56 IST
Vibrant Holi Festivities Take Over Braj Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Braj region, including towns such as Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Nandgaon, is alive with the vibrant celebration of Holi, even before it begins in the rest of the country. Devotees from across India and abroad have gathered to honor the divine love of Radha and Krishna.

Barsana and Nandgaon are witnessing the traditional Lathmar Holi, with enthusiasts participating in cross-town visits. The major Holi festivities commence on Rangbharni Ekadashi in Vrindavan, lasting five days. Key temples, including Banke Bihari and Krishna Balaram, prepare for color festivities using natural dyes.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh confirmed extensive security arrangements, anticipating the influx of lakhs of devotees. With the city divided into sectors and a police force of 2,200, along with numerous barricades and watch towers, visitors can expect a safe and joyous celebration.

TRENDING

1
Legal Battle Intensifies Over Deportation Policy for Immigrant Children

Legal Battle Intensifies Over Deportation Policy for Immigrant Children

 United States
2
I look forward to interacting with members of Indian diaspora who have for long been nurturing India-Israel friendship: Modi.

I look forward to interacting with members of Indian diaspora who have for l...

 India
3
I am confident my visit to Israel will further consolidate the bond between the two nations, set new goals for strategic partnership: Modi.

I am confident my visit to Israel will further consolidate the bond between ...

 India
4
Craig Tiley Appointed USTA CEO as Global Tennis Faces New Challenges

Craig Tiley Appointed USTA CEO as Global Tennis Faces New Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026