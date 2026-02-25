Unveiling History: A Confluence of Dialogue and Culture at SAMVAAD 2026

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has officially inaugurated the Assembly Secretariat's book stall at SAMVAAD 2026, a forum themed 'A Confluence of Dialogue and Culture - Sewa Se Rashtra Nirman'. The event, organized by Hindu College, underlined the importance of service to the nation through understanding the constitutional journey.

A key highlight was the unveiling of 'Shatabdi-Yatra: Vithalbhai Ki Gaurav Gatha', a commemorative publication celebrating the legacy of Vithalbhai Patel, promoting parliamentary values. Addressing faculty and students, Gupta emphasized the need for engagement with democratic processes and the value of principled leadership.

The conclave also featured a documentary on Vithalbhai Patel and encouraged students towards careers in the armed forces. The Assembly Secretariat aimed to boost legislative awareness among youth, reflecting on the Assembly's institutional history and constitutional role.

