Kerala High Court Stays Release of Controversial Film

The Kerala High Court has temporarily stayed the release of the contentious film 'The Kerala Story 2- Goes Beyond,' following allegations that it aims to disrupt the state's communal harmony. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan publicly supported the court's decision, emphasizing its vital role in maintaining social unity.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan commended the intervention as a defense against what he described as a targeted attempt to defame Kerala. He praised the legal action taken by the petitioners, asserting that insults under the guise of free expression have no place in a democracy.

Vijayan highlighted the responsibility of citizens and leaders to uphold truth amidst efforts to mischaracterize Kerala as extremist. He called for collective action against forces that threaten the state's secular and fraternal fabric. The decision was met with immediate legal appeals, with further developments anticipated.