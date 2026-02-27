Vrindavan's Vibrant Holi Begins with Rangbhari Ekadashi Celebrations
Vrindavan ushered in Holi with Rangbhari Ekadashi, featuring vibrant celebrations at temples, live-streamed events, and concerns over crowds and safety. Devotees participated in playful rituals, hymns, and offered sweets as prasad. Authorities took precautionary measures to manage the celebration's electrifying atmosphere while ensuring safety and order.
- Country:
- India
Vrindavan's Holi celebrations commenced with Rangbhari Ekadashi, marking the festival's vibrant onset. Major temples echoed with traditional 'rasiya' hymns as devotees thronged to partake in the festivities, which were also live-streamed for those unable to attend in person.
The Shri Bankey Bihari temple initiated its live telecast, enabling thousands to participate virtually. Rituals saw Lord Bankey Bihari playfully engaging with devotees using traditional dyes and offerings of sweets like gujia and jalebi as prasad.
Despite the electric atmosphere, authorities faced challenges managing large crowds, resulting in temporary power shutdowns in congested areas. Officials ensured the celebration proceeded smoothly, emphasizing public safety and convenience while maintaining the festival's joyous spirit.
