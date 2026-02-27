Bengal's Single-Screen Theatres Struggle Amidst Bengali Movie Shortage

Two iconic single-screen theatres in the city have resumed regular screenings after a shortage of Bengali films forced them to suspend shows. Mandated by the state to showcase Bengali films during prime time, these cinemas struggled as they couldn't cover operating costs.

Arijit Dutta, owner of Priya Cinema, announced that shows resumed Friday, awaiting audience response over the weekend before making further decisions. Similarly, Binodini Theatre, previously known as Star Theatre, halted some screenings due to scarcity in Bengali releases but is eager to continue, awaiting both fresh content and audience support.

While some theatres are renovating, the dwindling number of single-screens, amid competition with multiplexes and OTT services, highlights a broader industry concern. As the number of theatres dropped from 700 to 130 across Bengal, theatre owners and insiders warn this trend could worsen without more Bengali film releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)