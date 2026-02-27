Power of the Skies: IAF's Dazzling 'Vayu Shakti' Exercise

The Indian Air Force showcased its formidable combat capabilities during the 'Vayu Shakti' exercise held at the Pokharan Field Firing Range. The event featured a series of simulated strikes, emphasizing precision and strategy.

High-profile figures such as President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were in attendance. The exercise highlighted the IAF's prowess in coordinated operations, involving fighter jets, helicopters, and transport aircraft, demonstrating a comprehensive display of tactical skills.

The night culminated in a captivating drone show, affirming the Air Force's readiness for multi-domain operations and their role in humanitarian efforts. President Murmu, donning a uniform, emphasized the self-reliance symbolized by the indigenous Prachand helicopter.