Power of the Skies: IAF's Dazzling 'Vayu Shakti' Exercise
The Indian Air Force's 'Vayu Shakti' exercise at Pokharan demonstrated its combat powers, showcasing coordinated operations and precision strikes. The event, attended by dignitaries including President Murmu, featured multi-platform integration, night operations, and humanitarian assistance elements, culminating in a drone show. It underlined the IAF's operational readiness.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Air Force showcased its formidable combat capabilities during the 'Vayu Shakti' exercise held at the Pokharan Field Firing Range. The event featured a series of simulated strikes, emphasizing precision and strategy.
High-profile figures such as President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were in attendance. The exercise highlighted the IAF's prowess in coordinated operations, involving fighter jets, helicopters, and transport aircraft, demonstrating a comprehensive display of tactical skills.
The night culminated in a captivating drone show, affirming the Air Force's readiness for multi-domain operations and their role in humanitarian efforts. President Murmu, donning a uniform, emphasized the self-reliance symbolized by the indigenous Prachand helicopter.
ALSO READ
President Murmu Flies Indigenous LCH Prachand in Jaisalmer
President Murmu Takes Historic Helicopter Ride Over Jaisalmer
President Murmu Takes Historic Sortie in Indigenous Combat Helicopter
Sky Dominance: President Murmu's LCH Prachand Sortie in Rajasthan
President Murmu to Soar in India's Indigenous LCH 'Prachand'