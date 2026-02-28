Rangambhari Ekadashi: A Unique Celebration of Holi at Manikarnika Ghat

Holi took on a unique form at Manikarnika Ghat on the second day of Rangambhari Ekadashi, when devotees played with ashes collected from funeral pyres. This distinct tradition was embraced amid construction at the ghat and heightened security.

Event organizer Gulshan Kapoor noted that despite the chaos caused by barricades and a heavy police presence, Shiva devotees persevered. Many awaited the right moment to offer ashes to Baba Mahashamshan Nath Ji, a revered incarnation of Lord Shiva, after 2 pm.

The celebration coincides with the tale of Baba Vishwanath bringing Goddess Parvati to Kashi post-'gauna.' The occasion is marked by the people of Kashi as the advent of Holi, blending spiritual significance and cultural festivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)