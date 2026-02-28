Left Menu

Rangambhari Ekadashi: A Unique Celebration of Holi at Manikarnika Ghat

Holi was uniquely celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat with funeral pyre ashes during Rangambhari Ekadashi. Despite construction-induced chaos, devotees participated in the event, offering ashes to Lord Shiva's incarnation. It marks Baba Vishwanath bringing Goddess Parvati to Kashi, heralding Holi's commencement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 28-02-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 18:57 IST
Rangambhari Ekadashi: A Unique Celebration of Holi at Manikarnika Ghat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Holi took on a unique form at Manikarnika Ghat on the second day of Rangambhari Ekadashi, when devotees played with ashes collected from funeral pyres. This distinct tradition was embraced amid construction at the ghat and heightened security.

Event organizer Gulshan Kapoor noted that despite the chaos caused by barricades and a heavy police presence, Shiva devotees persevered. Many awaited the right moment to offer ashes to Baba Mahashamshan Nath Ji, a revered incarnation of Lord Shiva, after 2 pm.

The celebration coincides with the tale of Baba Vishwanath bringing Goddess Parvati to Kashi post-'gauna.' The occasion is marked by the people of Kashi as the advent of Holi, blending spiritual significance and cultural festivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Plane Crash Prompts Urgent Aviation Safety Measures

Tragic Plane Crash Prompts Urgent Aviation Safety Measures

 India
2
Rai and Yellamaraju Shine Amidst Smotherman's Lead at Cognizant Classic

Rai and Yellamaraju Shine Amidst Smotherman's Lead at Cognizant Classic

 Global
3
AIIMS Director Champions Nationwide HPV Vaccination Drive

AIIMS Director Champions Nationwide HPV Vaccination Drive

 India
4
Benfica Fans Suspended for Racist Behavior

Benfica Fans Suspended for Racist Behavior

 Portugal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026