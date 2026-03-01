Left Menu

Social Media Storm: Lathmar Holi Videos Under Legal Scrutiny

Nine social media accounts face legal action for allegedly sharing misleading videos that tarnish Lathmar Holi's reputation. Claiming to show this year's festival incidents, the videos misrepresent past events, according to authorities. Police stress there's no evidence of harassment and appeal for public caution in sharing unverified content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:53 IST
  • India

Nine social media accounts have been charged for purportedly posting misleading videos aimed at damaging the reputation of Lathmar Holi, a traditional festival in Braj's Barsana and Nandgaon. Officials assert that these videos are old and unrelated to this year's celebrations, misrepresenting the event to gain attention.

The police have stated there have been no complaints or evidence of misconduct during the festivities, urging the public to verify content before dissemination. Surveillance cameras and an Anti-Romeo Squad were employed to ensure safety and security during the event.

Authorities have vigorously denied any allegations of harassment, emphasizing the importance of factual information. They assure that safety protocols are in place for the protection of attendees, inviting tourists to report any concerns directly to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

