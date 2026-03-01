Left Menu

Stranded in the Skies: A College Principal's Dubai Dilemma

Neeru Garg, a college principal from Punjab, faces a harrowing ordeal as Iran's airstrikes in Dubai leave her stranded in Sharjah. With her resources depleted and medications scarce, Garg pleads for evacuation assistance. The Punjab government is collaborating with national authorities to ensure the safe return of stranded Indians.

Stranded in the Skies: A College Principal's Dubai Dilemma
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing turn of events, Neeru Garg, a college principal from Punjab, found herself stranded in Sharjah due to Iran's recent airstrikes in Dubai. What was meant to be a leisure trip has left her and her family without cash or essential medications.

Garg, who heads SSD Girls College in Bathinda, has called for the Union government's urgent intervention to facilitate their evacuation. Punjab's NRI Affairs Minister, Ravjot Singh, assured her of all possible assistance, bolstering hopes for her safe return. He has also reached out to the External Affairs Minister, highlighting the plight of Indians stuck in the UAE amid escalating tensions.

Despite making arrangements at Sharjah International Airport, Garg and fellow passengers faced flight cancellations, adding to their predicament. With visa issues and limited contact with Indian embassy services, the situation remains dire. The ongoing Middle East conflict continues to disrupt travel plans, urging affected individuals to coordinate with immigration offices for stay extensions.

