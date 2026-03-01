Left Menu

Modi and Shah Rally for Sikh Rights at Guru Tegh Bahadur Commemoration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the Central government's commitment to the Sikh community during a virtual address at the 'Hind-Di-Chadar' event. They stressed welfare measures, historical respect, and challenges such as religious conversions in Punjab, emphasizing Sikh contributions to national unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 01-03-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 21:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the government's dedication to the Sikh community during the 'Hind-Di-Chadar' commemoration event, celebrating Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary. Speaking virtually, Modi detailed welfare initiatives such as the CAA, relief packages, and citizenship offers for persecuted Sikhs.

Home Minister Shah emphasized the need to curb religious conversions in Punjab, citing the potential threat to social unity. Both leaders acknowledged the historical sacrifices made by the Sikh community, with Modi stating that events like these connect history to the present and future by inspiring courage and truth in today's generation.

Further highlighting Sikh contributions, Modi mentioned important infrastructural developments like the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. The event underscored deep roots and the enduring spiritual bond between Maharashtra and Punjab, with leaders urging citizens to study historical texts like the Jafarnama to reinforce these ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

