Guarding Faith: Indian Coast Guard Escorts Pilgrims to Katchatheevu Island Festival
The Indian Coast Guard safely escorted 3,741 pilgrims traveling to Katchatheevu island from Tamil Nadu and other states for the annual St Antony's Church festival. Coordinating with the Sri Lankan Navy, they ensured safe passage for the convoy of boats, maintaining security throughout the two-day event.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Coast Guard played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of 3,741 pilgrims heading to Katchatheevu island for St Antony's Church's annual festival. Providing both surface and air escorts, the Coast Guard facilitated the journey from Tamil Nadu and nearby states.
The event saw a large convoy of mechanised and non-mechanised boats make the trip from Rameswaram to the International Maritime Boundary Line on February 27. Coast Guard units worked in coordination with the Sri Lankan Navy, ensuring a safe and secure maritime pilgrimage for participants from both countries.
After spending the night on the island, the pilgrims returned safely, with Coast Guard assets maintaining vigilant surveillance throughout the operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala's Unique All-Women Festival: Attukal Pongala Unites in Devotion and Harmony
Madism Digital Literature Festival: A New Era of E-Literature
Bomb Threats Disrupt Schools, Spark Security Alerts
Thousands Gather for Vibrant Koda Festival at Bhagavathi Amman Temple
Heightened Tensions: National Capital Mourns Khamenei Amid Security Escalation