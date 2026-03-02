Left Menu

Guarding Faith: Indian Coast Guard Escorts Pilgrims to Katchatheevu Island Festival

The Indian Coast Guard safely escorted 3,741 pilgrims traveling to Katchatheevu island from Tamil Nadu and other states for the annual St Antony's Church festival. Coordinating with the Sri Lankan Navy, they ensured safe passage for the convoy of boats, maintaining security throughout the two-day event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-03-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 11:53 IST
Guarding Faith: Indian Coast Guard Escorts Pilgrims to Katchatheevu Island Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of 3,741 pilgrims heading to Katchatheevu island for St Antony's Church's annual festival. Providing both surface and air escorts, the Coast Guard facilitated the journey from Tamil Nadu and nearby states.

The event saw a large convoy of mechanised and non-mechanised boats make the trip from Rameswaram to the International Maritime Boundary Line on February 27. Coast Guard units worked in coordination with the Sri Lankan Navy, ensuring a safe and secure maritime pilgrimage for participants from both countries.

After spending the night on the island, the pilgrims returned safely, with Coast Guard assets maintaining vigilant surveillance throughout the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain's Evacuation Effort in the Middle East: A Prepared Response

Britain's Evacuation Effort in the Middle East: A Prepared Response

 United Kingdom
2
India and Canada ink MoU to promote use of renewable energy.

India and Canada ink MoU to promote use of renewable energy.

 India
3
Middle East Conflict Disrupts Key Energy Routes, Threatens Economic Stability

Middle East Conflict Disrupts Key Energy Routes, Threatens Economic Stabilit...

 India
4
Bomb Scare Strikes Delhi: Schools and Axis Bank Evacuated

Bomb Scare Strikes Delhi: Schools and Axis Bank Evacuated

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026