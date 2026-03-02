Guarding Faith: Indian Coast Guard Escorts Pilgrims to Katchatheevu Island Festival

The Indian Coast Guard played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of 3,741 pilgrims heading to Katchatheevu island for St Antony's Church's annual festival. Providing both surface and air escorts, the Coast Guard facilitated the journey from Tamil Nadu and nearby states.

The event saw a large convoy of mechanised and non-mechanised boats make the trip from Rameswaram to the International Maritime Boundary Line on February 27. Coast Guard units worked in coordination with the Sri Lankan Navy, ensuring a safe and secure maritime pilgrimage for participants from both countries.

After spending the night on the island, the pilgrims returned safely, with Coast Guard assets maintaining vigilant surveillance throughout the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)