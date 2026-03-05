Pixar’s Viral Lizard: The Unexpected Ambassador for 'Hoppers'

Pixar Animation Studios is leveraging the unexpected popularity of a quirky lizard character from its latest film, 'Hoppers,' hoping it translates into box office success. The viral meme features Tom the Lizard, a googly-eyed reptile, becoming an ambassador for the new release after a clip went viral online.

The short clip, originally seen in the end credits of a previous Pixar film, 'Elio,' has taken social media by storm, drawing millions of views. While animated sequels like Disney's 'Zootopia 2' thrive, original stories such as 'Elio' have underwhelmed. However, 'Hoppers' could defy this trend with its unique marketing approach.

Tom Lizard has appeared at promotional events and on social media, with Pixar aiming to showcase the film's distinct humor. Analysts suggest such originality, coupled with positive early reviews, positions 'Hoppers' as a potential success amid challenging industry conditions for original animations.

