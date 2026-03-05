Left Menu

Pixar’s Viral Lizard: The Unexpected Ambassador for 'Hoppers'

Pixar's new animated film, 'Hoppers,' gains unexpected marketing momentum from a viral meme featuring Tom the Lizard. The quirky character has captured public attention, helping the studio build anticipatory buzz for the film's release. The challenge of promoting original animation amid sequel dominance and streaming trends remains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:35 IST
Pixar’s Viral Lizard: The Unexpected Ambassador for 'Hoppers'

Pixar Animation Studios is leveraging the unexpected popularity of a quirky lizard character from its latest film, 'Hoppers,' hoping it translates into box office success. The viral meme features Tom the Lizard, a googly-eyed reptile, becoming an ambassador for the new release after a clip went viral online.

The short clip, originally seen in the end credits of a previous Pixar film, 'Elio,' has taken social media by storm, drawing millions of views. While animated sequels like Disney's 'Zootopia 2' thrive, original stories such as 'Elio' have underwhelmed. However, 'Hoppers' could defy this trend with its unique marketing approach.

Tom Lizard has appeared at promotional events and on social media, with Pixar aiming to showcase the film's distinct humor. Analysts suggest such originality, coupled with positive early reviews, positions 'Hoppers' as a potential success amid challenging industry conditions for original animations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Slams Modi: Silence Amidst West Asia Turmoil Sparks Economic Concerns

Congress Slams Modi: Silence Amidst West Asia Turmoil Sparks Economic Concer...

 India
2
Delhi Police's Crime Records Bureau Earns ISO Accreditation

Delhi Police's Crime Records Bureau Earns ISO Accreditation

 India
3
AMU and University of Houston Forge Academic Partnership

AMU and University of Houston Forge Academic Partnership

 United States
4
DHL Perseveres Amid Middle East Conflict, Facing Delays

DHL Perseveres Amid Middle East Conflict, Facing Delays

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026