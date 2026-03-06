Left Menu

Yami Gautam Dhar Clears the Air on Accidental Instagram Like

Yami Gautam Dhar clarifies an accidental Instagram 'like' that fueled speculation about PR tactics against fellow actress Kriti Sanon. The actress emphasized her commitment to focusing on her work, rather than engaging in clickbait controversies, highlighting her longstanding disregard for entertainment award validation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 14:41 IST
Yami Gautam Dhar Clears the Air on Accidental Instagram Like
Actor Yami Gautam Dhar has clarified an incident involving an accidental 'like' on a social media post that criticized actress Kriti Sanon's Best Actress win. The 'like' on the Instagram post, featuring clips of Kriti and Yami, sparked discussions among fans and media portals.

Yami Gautam Dhar took to her X handle to issue a statement, emphasizing that the 'like' was unintentional. She explained that as an actor, she is tagged in numerous posts daily, and accidental clicks are inevitable. She stressed her disinterest in engaging in PR stunts or industry gossip.

Addressing the situation, Yami expressed disappointment over the industry's focus on clickbait and emphasized her dedication to her work. She reiterated that she has no PR team and has previously voiced her disinterest in award-show validations, preferring instead to maintain her professional integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

