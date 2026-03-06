Controversy and Clarifications: P-Pop Culture Concert in Delhi Faces Allegations

The highly anticipated P-Pop Culture concert kick-started in New Delhi, sparking controversy as allegations of mismanagement emerged. Organizers have since addressed these claims, stating that the show was conducted within approved capacity limits and that any delays were due to temporary technical issues.

Amid reports of scuffles and logistical hiccups, several videos went viral showing chaos at the venue. Despite this, the team emphasized that all tickets were sold through authorized channels, and fan experience remained a priority, with temporary entry delays attributed to a high influx of attendees.

Organizers activated contingency protocols to manage technical challenges, ensuring valid ticket holders gained entry. They pointed out that any incidents were handled in real-time and reiterated their commitment to delivering secure and well-managed events in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)