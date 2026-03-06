Preserving Melody: The Forgotten World of 78 RPM Test Records

In August 1959, Bengali film icon Suchitra Sen ventured into music, recording a song at Kolkata's Gramophone Company office. The resulting 78 rpm 'test record' holds both her voice and a slice of cultural history. Composer and lyricist endorsed the test, leading to public production.

More than two decades earlier, in the same venue, Rabindranath Tagore recorded his poem 'Jhulan,' later released publicly. The 78 rpm records, now a rarity, were essential in the music industry until the late 1950s. Though technology has evolved, collectors like Paramananda Chowdhury preserve this fragile past.

Chowdhury's collection, boasting several hundred discs, includes unique pieces like Sen's test record and a rare recording of Tagore. His archival effort highlights the indispensability of these records in capturing historical musical renditions. Today, he shares these treasures at cultural events, keeping history alive for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)