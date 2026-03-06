Sir Patrick Stewart Breathes New Life into Shakespeare's Sonnets

Sir Patrick Stewart, a legendary figure in the acting world, is lending his distinct voice to the timeless verses of William Shakespeare. His upcoming audiobook, 'Patrick Stewart Performs the Complete Sonnets of William Shakespeare', offers a full rendition of the Bard's 154 sonnets accompanied by Stewart's insights into the poetry.

Set to be released on April 7 and published by Simon & Schuster Audio, the audiobook will retail for USD 14.99. It's currently available for preorder on platforms like Audible, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play, according to Variety. Beyond mere recital, Stewart opens up about his creative process and offers guidance to listeners on appreciating the nuances of Shakespeare's work.

In a statement reported by Variety, Stewart, an 85-year-old actor with a rich history in Shakespearean theater, expressed the significance of this project, calling it one of the most rewarding of his career. The sonnets, full of diverse emotions and mystery, possess unique characters that Stewart believes deserve exploration, even beyond the famed lines.

Stewart's recordings were approached with an intimate style, inviting listeners to form personal connections with the material. Stewart hopes listeners will gain new insights into Shakespeare's genius while contemplating the human condition.

The actor's ties to Shakespeare stretch back to his days with the Royal Shakespeare Company, beginning in 1966, and he has continued to engage with the Bard's work, notably sharing sonnet readings online during the pandemic—a precursor to this audiobook.

Simon & Schuster Audio describes Stewart's performance as spirited and precisely crafted, with observations on individual word choices and reflections on the poetry's enduring impact.

Stewart is an experienced voice in audiobooks, having recorded works including Dickens' 'A Christmas Carol' and his memoir, 'Making It So'. Knighted in 2010 for his dramatic contributions, Stewart is globally recognized for iconic roles in 'Star Trek' and 'X-Men'.