Revenue Standoff: 'Patriot' Faces Theatre Release Hurdle

The release of the Malayalam film 'Patriot,' starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, faces uncertainty as the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala opposes its theatre release. The dispute arises from producer Anto Joseph's demand for a 60% revenue share in the first two weeks, which FEUOK deems unacceptable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Malayalam film 'Patriot,' featuring prominent actors Mammootty and Mohanlal, is currently embroiled in controversy regarding its release. The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) is opposing the film's theatre debut due to a disagreement over revenue sharing terms.

Producer Anto Joseph has requested a 60 percent share of the theatre collections for the first two weeks, which FEUOK argues contradicts the usual practice. Typically, the revenue is split 60:40 the first week and then 55:45 in the second week. FEUOK members express concern over the financial strain this could place on theatre operators.

Despite the opposition, producer Anto Joseph remains optimistic, noting that discussions with the Producers Association are underway to resolve the issue. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, 'Patriot' is scheduled for an April 23 release, and all parties hope to reach an agreement soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

