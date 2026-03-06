Left Menu

New Additions Bring Excitement to Vandalur and Jambu Zoos

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park has welcomed Himalayan black bears and leopard cats from Jambu Zoo as part of an exchange program. The transport was carefully managed to ensure animal welfare. A pair of hippopotamuses will soon move from Vandalur to Jambu Zoo, marking a first for the latter.

Updated: 06-03-2026 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park, better known as Vandalur Zoo, has expanded its diverse animal population with new arrivals from Jambu Zoo. This exchange, a blend of strategy and care, introduces a pair of Himalayan black bears and leopard cats to Vandalur, enhancing its collection significantly.

The animals' journey was meticulously planned, incorporating a specially attached train coach to ensure ample space and comfort. Entrusted to animal keepers and a medical team, their well-being was prioritized with careful monitoring and dietary provisions, including seasonal fruits to maintain hydration and health.

Upon arrival, the animals will enter a 21-day quarantine under veterinary observation, after which they will be displayed to the public. Meanwhile, Vandalur Zoo prepares a pair of hippopotamuses for their historic debut at Jambu Zoo, with ensure the smooth transition through extensive training for Jambu Zoo staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

