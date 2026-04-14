Javier Mascherano Steps Down as Inter Miami's Coach: A Dramatic Departure
Javier Mascherano has resigned from his position as the head coach of Inter Miami, just four months after leading the team to an MLS Cup victory. His departure, attributed to personal reasons, follows the recent opening of the team's new stadium in Miami.
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In an unexpected move, Javier Mascherano has resigned as the head coach of Inter Miami. This decision comes merely four months after he successfully guided the team to an MLS Cup victory, having reunited with Lionel Messi, a former teammate from Barcelona and Argentina's national team.
The team cited personal reasons behind Mascherano's departure. Despite his brief tenure, Mascherano expressed gratitude toward the club for their trust and commended the collective efforts of both employees and players in achieving recent successes.
This development surfaces shortly after Inter Miami tied both of its first two matches at their newly inaugurated stadium, located near Miami International Airport.
(With inputs from agencies.)