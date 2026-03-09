Karnataka Government Drops Stadium Plan to Preserve Mysore Silk Legacy

The Karnataka government announced the decision to cancel plans for constructing a sports stadium on land that belongs to the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC). The move comes after public protests, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the heritage linked to Mysore Silk, a symbol of Karnataka's cultural identity.

Minister K Venkatesh revealed that initial land assessments were miscommunicated, clarifying to the legislative Assembly why the plan was abandoned. Opposition leader R Ashoka praised the decision, highlighting KSIC's profitable performance and its symbolic standing in both national and international markets.

With an impressive annual profit record and a high demand for Mysore Silk sarees, the government is exploring ways to boost production. Efforts are underway to secure quality silk cocoons and evaluate the suspension of online sales to prioritize local supply, showcasing a commitment to safeguarding this historic industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)