Left Menu

Karnataka Government Drops Stadium Plan to Preserve Mysore Silk Legacy

The Karnataka government has decided to halt plans for building a sports stadium on KSIC land, following protests. The historic KSIC, known for its Mysore Silk, has recorded significant profits and demand. The government now aims to preserve this heritage and explore solutions for enhancing production to meet global demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-03-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 18:50 IST
Karnataka Government Drops Stadium Plan to Preserve Mysore Silk Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government announced the decision to cancel plans for constructing a sports stadium on land that belongs to the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC). The move comes after public protests, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the heritage linked to Mysore Silk, a symbol of Karnataka's cultural identity.

Minister K Venkatesh revealed that initial land assessments were miscommunicated, clarifying to the legislative Assembly why the plan was abandoned. Opposition leader R Ashoka praised the decision, highlighting KSIC's profitable performance and its symbolic standing in both national and international markets.

With an impressive annual profit record and a high demand for Mysore Silk sarees, the government is exploring ways to boost production. Efforts are underway to secure quality silk cocoons and evaluate the suspension of online sales to prioritize local supply, showcasing a commitment to safeguarding this historic industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

 United Arab Emirates
2
Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Britain Pushes for Global Oil Reserve Release Amid Escalating Iranian Crisis

Britain Pushes for Global Oil Reserve Release Amid Escalating Iranian Crisis

 Global
4
Unopposed Victories Mark Rajya Sabha Elections, But Contests Heat Up in Key States

Unopposed Victories Mark Rajya Sabha Elections, But Contests Heat Up in Key ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026