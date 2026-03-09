Left Menu

Tension Ignites: 'Fuze' Brings Explosive Tale to Indian Screens

Set for an Indian release on April 24, Aaron Taylor-Johnson's 'Fuze' explores the chaos following the discovery of an unexploded WWII bomb in London. Directed by David Mackenzie, the film delves into the impending threat, dramatic evacuation efforts, and the human spirit's resilience amid crisis.

Poster of Fuze (Image source: film's team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a pulse-pounding narrative, Aaron Taylor-Johnson's 'Fuze' is slated to hit Indian theaters on April 24. The film unfolds in London, where the ordinary turns perilous with the discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb at a bustling construction site.

As the situation escalates, authorities scramble to manage the fearsome dilemma below the city. The military and police orchestrate an urgent evacuation effort to protect thousands of lives, racing against time in a bid to avert catastrophe. The tension is palpable as the city teeters on the brink of disaster.

Directed by David Mackenzie, 'Fuze' promises a riveting experience, blending emotional depth with thrilling stakes as it portrays courage and resilience amid unseen historical threats. The gripping narrative ensures audiences remain engaged from start to finish.

